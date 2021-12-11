Big blow to ANP as Bilour family’s key member joins PTI
11:24 AM | 11 Dec, 2021
PESHAWAR – Awami National Party ANP has received a major dent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Ghazanfar Bilour, a key member of the Bilour family and son of Senator Ilyas Bilour, has joined Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Reports in local media said former Senator Elias Bilour’s son and nephew of former railway minister Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Ghazanfar Bilour has parted ways with a Pashtun nationalist political party in Pakistan.

ANP dealt a major blow as it was after five decades of continuous affiliation with the ANP that a member of the Bilour family has left the party.

Ghazanfar reportedly joined PTI after he met with Chief Minister Mahmod Khan in a meeting that was also attended by Taimur Khan Jhagra and Kamran Bangash.

The newest member of Pakistan’s ruling party is the political heir of the Bilour family and is the nephew of Bashir Ahmed Bilour and Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, he has also remained head of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On the other hand, ANP leaders claimed that Ghazanfar Bilour has no political background and his joining Imran Khan-led party will have no impact on their politics.

