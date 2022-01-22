Pakistan reports 6,540 new Covid infections, 12 deaths as uptick continues

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is facing the fifth wave of novel coronavirus as 6,540 infections were reported while 12 people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country's total toll jumped to 1,360,019 while the national Covid positivity ratio stands at 11.10 percent.

Amid the alarming trend, the overall death toll has now surged to 29,077. Pakistan conducted a total of 58,902 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 1,055. Around 1,119 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,267,598.

Statistics 22 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,902

Positive Cases: 6540

Positivity %: 11.10%

Deaths :12

Patients on Critical Care: 1,055 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 22, 2022

As many as 520,415 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 460,335 in Punjab, 183,865 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 115,939 in Islamabad, 33,855 in Balochistan, 35,130 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,480 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,100 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,730 in Sindh, 5,969 in KP, 975 in Islamabad, 749 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 187 in Gilgit Baltistan.

On Friday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced to close all schools where positivity ratio is high. The top coronavirus monitoring body in a notification said: "Education institutions, premises, sections, specific classes with high positivity to be closed for ONE week."