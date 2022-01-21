NCOC decides to close schools with high Covid positivity rate across Pakistan

08:23 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
NCOC decides to close schools with high Covid positivity rate across Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced Friday to close all schools where COVID-19 positivity ratio is high.

The top coronavirus monitoring body in a notification said: "Education institutions, premises, sections, specific classes with high positivity to be closed for ONE week."

It added that provincial administration will take decision about closure of schools in consultation with district health, education authorities, and school administrations.

NCOC said that COVID testing in education institutions was carried out in Omicron hit cities to ascertain disease spread among students.

Therefore, keeping in view the results, the forum has taken the following decisions; 

Aggressive testing in education institutes for next two weeks especially in high disease prevalence cities.

Federating units to carry out special vaccination drives in schools to ensure 100% vaccination of students over 12 years of age.

