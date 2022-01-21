Pakistan, Iraq sign agreement to promote tourism
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iraq have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of tourism in Baghdad on 19 January 2022.
The MoU was signed by Iraq’s Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities and the Ambassador of Pakistan to Iraq, said Foreign Office in a statement on Friday.
The MoU will promote and facilitate cooperation and collaboration in the field of tourism between the two brotherly countries. It will also help reinforce people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Iraq. Pakistan is also engaging actively with the Iraqi side for facilitation of Pakistani Zaireen to Iraq.
The signing of the MoU is another manifestation of the efforts of both countries to strengthen and diversify bilateral collaboration across diverse fields. It may be recalled that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq received significant boost with a number of Ministerial level visits exchanged last year, in particular the visit of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which was reciprocated by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.
Pakistan remains committed to deepening and broadening its fraternal ties with the Republic of Iraq.
