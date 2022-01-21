Pakistan’s daily Covid cases pass 7000-mark for first time

Web Desk
09:22 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
Pakistan’s daily Covid cases pass 7000-mark for first time
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded more than 7,000 new COVID-19 infections for the first time on Friday as it battles a devastating fifth wave fueled by the Omicron variant.

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 7,678 new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours taking the country's total toll to 1,353,479.

At least 23 people lost their lives amid the fifth wave of the novel coronavirus while the national Covid positivity ratio jumped to 12.93 percent. In the alarming trend, the overall death toll has now surged to 29,065.

Pakistan conducted a total of 59,343 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 961. Around 814 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,266,479.

As many as 516,874 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 458,879 in Punjab, 183,403 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 115,047 in Islamabad, 33,812 in Balochistan, 34,997 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,467 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

50pc attendance in schools as NCOC imposes stern ... 12:24 PM | 19 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body on novel Covid-19 announced stern restrictions for a number of ...

Moreover, 13,096 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,727 in Sindh, 5,568 in KP, 971 in Islamabad, 749 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 187 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Earlier, authorities have placed new restrictions on gatherings and in some schools in major cities in a bid to control the rapidly rising cases of the country’s fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PSL 2022 – NCOC lowers crowd capacity to 25% ... 06:05 PM | 19 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved 25 per cent crowd attendance for the HBL ...

The restrictions, which include a ban on indoor gatherings and any indoor dining at restaurants, came into effect on Thursday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which is coordinating the government’s coronavirus response, said in a statement.

More From This Category
Pakistan and India meet again as ICC announces ...
09:44 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
PM Imran updates Bill Gates on Pakistan's fight ...
08:16 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
Pakistan revises up 2020-21 economic growth rate ...
09:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer declared ...
08:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Pakistan celebrities in shock over blast in ...
05:40 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Pakistan Navy assumes command of multinational ...
05:18 PM | 20 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meesha Shafi cheers as court reopens defamation case against Ali Zafar
10:53 PM | 20 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr