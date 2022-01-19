50pc attendance in schools as NCOC imposes stern restrictions in Covid affected cities

Indoor gatherings banned, vaccination mandatory for all students
Web Desk
12:24 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
50pc attendance in schools as NCOC imposes stern restrictions in Covid affected cities
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body on novel Covid-19 announced stern restrictions for a number of cities as the fifth wave of the coronavirus continues its momentum in the country.

NCOC Session was held in the country’s federal capital on Wednesday (today) with the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the Chair. The National Coordinator Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Co-chaired the NCOC meeting.

Officials reviewed the alarming situation in the country and announced actions, apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine, to curb the spike. The forum agreed on the implementation of the decisions after a deliberate and consultative process with federating units, per reports.

As per the new guidelines, classes for students aged below 12 years will be allowed with 50 percent attendance in cities having an infection rate of above 10 percent.

Meanwhile, indoor and outdoor dining will be allowed only for vaccinated people and indoor dining will not be allowed in cities with over 10pc Covid positivity ratio. Outdoor dining will be allowed with a maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated guests.

The stern decisions will be implemented from January 20, with a review on January 27, 2022. However, NPIs for the wedding sector will remain effective till next month.

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid cases for the ... 09:28 AM | 19 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported more than 5,000 new Covid cases for the second day running as the Omicron variant ...

Amid an alarming rise in Covid cases, the COVID -19 positivity ratio jumped to nearly 10pc in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif contracts coronavirus again 11:51 AM | 19 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus once ...

More From This Category
Shehbaz Sharif contracts coronavirus again
11:51 AM | 19 Jan, 2022
Pakistan’s long-time radio icon Yawar Mehdi ...
11:24 AM | 19 Jan, 2022
Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan ...
10:12 AM | 19 Jan, 2022
Taliban announce creation of Afghanistan's ...
09:42 AM | 19 Jan, 2022
Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid cases for the ...
09:28 AM | 19 Jan, 2022
Sara Gill makes history by becoming Pakistan's ...
11:57 PM | 18 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani lands in hot waters over fight with former manager 
05:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr