Pakistan’s daily Covid tally drops below 5,000 after 20 days

ISLAMABAD – The number of daily infections of Covid-19 reported in Pakistan on Sunday dropped below the 5000-mark for the first since January 16.

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 30 people died of the novel disease while 4,874 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours.

The overall toll has now surged to 29,478 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,459,773.

Statistics 6 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,051

Positive Cases: 4874

Positivity %: 8.69%

Deaths :30

Patients on Critical Care: 1681 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 6, 2022

Pakistan conducted a total of 56,051 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 8.71 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,681.

Around 5,766 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,339,498. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases dropped to 90,797.

As many as 551,399 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 488,603 in Punjab, 202,190 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 131,337 in Islamabad, 34,785 in Balochistan, 40,568 in Azad Kashmir and 10,891 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,242 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,891 in Sindh, 6,041 in KP, 986 in Islamabad, 761 in Azad Kashmir, 368 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.