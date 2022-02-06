Pakistan’s daily Covid tally drops below 5,000 after 20 days
Share
ISLAMABAD – The number of daily infections of Covid-19 reported in Pakistan on Sunday dropped below the 5000-mark for the first since January 16.
According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 30 people died of the novel disease while 4,874 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours.
The overall toll has now surged to 29,478 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,459,773.
Statistics 6 Feb 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 6, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,051
Positive Cases: 4874
Positivity %: 8.69%
Deaths :30
Patients on Critical Care: 1681
Pakistan conducted a total of 56,051 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 8.71 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,681.
Around 5,766 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,339,498. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases dropped to 90,797.
Turkey’s President Erdogan, wife test positive ... 07:25 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
ANKARA – Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife tested positive for the Omicron variant of ...
As many as 551,399 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 488,603 in Punjab, 202,190 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 131,337 in Islamabad, 34,785 in Balochistan, 40,568 in Azad Kashmir and 10,891 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,242 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,891 in Sindh, 6,041 in KP, 986 in Islamabad, 761 in Azad Kashmir, 368 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.
Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with ... 09:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
NEW DELHI – Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to coronavirus at the age of 92 on Sunday. Reports ...
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Interior Minister warns of more terror attacks in Pakistan10:23 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan’s daily Covid tally drops below 5,000 after 20 days09:47 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 February 202208:40 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Sara Ali Khan lands in hot waters after her prank video goes viral09:21 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Nora Fatehi shares how her Instagram handle got hacked08:52 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Ali Gul Pir recreates 'Fiza Shiza' viral scene (VIDEO)08:29 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021