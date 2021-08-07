Pakistan receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China

ISLAMABAD – Three special PIA planes have airlifted a fresh batch of two million doses of Sinopharm vaccines from Beijing to Pakistan as the ramping up of vaccine administration comes after a resurgence of the Covid pandemic.

Another batch of 1.5 million vaccines purchased by Pakistan from Chinese company CanSino will be brought to Pakistan in the next few days, PIA Country Manager for China Qadir Bux Sangi said on Saturday.

More than 15 million doses of the Covid vaccine have so far been brought to the South Asian country over 10 flights of the national carrier.

Meanwhile, Pakistan received another batch of 64,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine as the government amplified the national vaccine coffers as the country battled the fourth wave of Covid, stemmed by a deadlier and fast-spreading Delta variant, which emerged in India earlier this year.

Furthermore, the authorities said that all adults could get the Sputnik-V shot by visiting the three vaccination centers in the federal capital from today. The second shot of Sputnik would be administered after 21 days.

Pakistan reaches 1 million shots a day after ... 12:12 AM | 4 Aug, 2021 ISLAMABAD — Pakistan on Tuesday hit the target of vaccinating one million people a day against Covid-19. The ...

The national vaccination campaign, which kicked off in February, is open to all citizens over the age of 18 years. In recent weeks, the authorities have stepped the campaign, administering more than 1 million doses every day.

The government aimed to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year. However, out of 30 million people, who had received the vaccines, only 7 million were those having both shots. The number is 10 percent of the total vaccination target.