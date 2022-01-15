Pakistan records over 4,000 Covid cases for first time in nearly 5 months, positivity jumps to 8pc

ISLAMABAD – As the fifth wave of coronavirus intensified in Pakistan, the country reported 4,286 new infections over the last 24 hours, the highest since August 25, 2021.

As per the latest figures from National Command and Operation Centre, the total tally of deaths surpassed the 29,000 mark. At least 4 people lost their lives while the Covid positivity ratio jumped to 8.16 percent as the Omicron variant continues to push infection rates.

Statistics 15 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,522

Positive Cases: 4286

Positivity %: 8.16%

Deaths :4

Pakistan conducted a total of 52,522 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 709. Around 2,598 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,263,005.

As many as 497,153 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 451,408 in Punjab, 182,100 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 110,597 in Islamabad, 33,684 in Balochistan, 34,739 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,439 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,087 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,693 in Sindh, 5,953 in KP, 968 in Islamabad, 749 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The recent spike in new cases is being driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus which has triggered a fifth wave in the South Asian country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has started administering booster doses to the population in light of the recent surge in cases. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) also reduced the age limit for booster jabs.