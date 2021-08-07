Alizeh Shah and Khushhal Khan's recent clicks storm the internet
Share
Ehd e Wafa star Alizeh Shah has left the internet talking as she drops some adorable pictures with the cast and crew of her upcoming drama Lekin.
Directed by the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida‘s director Barkat Sidiki, Shah will be creating magic on the small screen alongside the heartthrob Ali Rehman Khan and the handsome Khushhal Khan.
Titled as Lekin, the drama is penned by Aliya Bukhari who is known for writing several HUM TV shows including the ongoing Yun Toh Hai Pyar Bohut.
Turning to Instagram, the gorgeous starlet gave a sneak peek of the onset fun activities as she shared some behind-the-scenes pictures with co-star Khan and director Barkat.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, the drama has a star-studded cast including Javed Sheikh, Farhan Ali Agha, Waseem Abbas, Ismat Zaidi and Eshal Fayyaz.
Furthermore, plot details and the release date of the project are yet to be revealed.
Alizeh Shah and Ali Rehman Khan to star in ... 03:20 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to share the screen as they have been paired up for Hum TV's upcoming show ...
-
- US eases travel restrictions for Pakistan02:48 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Salaam Takaful Limited has launched “Salaam Pay-As-You-Drive”, ...01:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Monkey brought for Covid vaccine trial on the loose in Lahore01:28 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- International flights on the anvil at Skardu Airport to boost ...12:45 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- 'No, thank you!' Kajol under fire for refusing to eat birthday cake ...09:28 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
-
- Kinza Hashmi and Babar Zaheer trolled over latest photos07:00 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021