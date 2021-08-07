Alizeh Shah and Khushhal Khan's recent clicks storm the internet

Ehd e Wafa star Alizeh Shah has left the internet talking as she drops some adorable pictures with the cast and crew of her upcoming drama Lekin.

Directed by the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida‘s director Barkat Sidiki, Shah will be creating magic on the small screen alongside the heartthrob Ali Rehman Khan and the handsome Khushhal Khan.

Titled as Lekin, the drama is penned by Aliya Bukhari who is known for writing several HUM TV shows including the ongoing Yun Toh Hai Pyar Bohut.

Turning to Instagram, the gorgeous starlet gave a sneak peek of the onset fun activities as she shared some behind-the-scenes pictures with co-star Khan and director Barkat.

Moreover, the drama has a star-studded cast including Javed Sheikh, Farhan Ali Agha, Waseem Abbas, Ismat Zaidi and Eshal Fayyaz.

Furthermore, plot details and the release date of the project are yet to be revealed.