Interior Minister warns of more terror attacks in Pakistan

All efforts to destabilise country will be dealt with an iron fist, Rashid says
Web Desk
10:23 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
Interior Minister warns of more terror attacks in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid warned of more terror attacks against the backdrop of similar onslaughts in areas of the southwestern region.

Addressing a rally in Rawalpindi on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Rashid said events that happened in the last one week can increase and we can see an uptick in such attacks.

Expressing concerns over the resurgence in terrorist activities, the minister warned militants of a befitting response if they opted to fight.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has issued another threat alert in the wake of recent terrorist attacks, directing security forces to ensure the highest level of preparedness and extra vigilance against the threats posed by anti-state elements.

This was the second threat alert issued in less than two weeks following the terror attacks carried out by miscreants in Balochistan districts.

At least seven soldiers were martyred and four suffered injuries in clashes with terrorists in Panjgur and Naushki. The incident was preceded by another ambush, which occurred on the night of January 25-26, in Kech district where 10 soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked a security forces’ check post.

On Saturday, 20 terrorists were killed in Balochistan before the security forces completed a clearance operation in these areas.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement, “A total of 20 terrorists were killed during Panjgur and Nushki operations. Security forces have completed the clearance operation today.”

The ISPR said that terrorists had attacked security forces’ camps in Nushki and Panjgur on February 2. Both attacks were “repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops” at both locations, it added.

