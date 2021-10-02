Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,664 new cases, 46 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 46 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,664 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 27,831 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,248,202.

Statistics 2 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,796

Positive Cases: 1664

Positivity %: 3.21%

Deaths : 46

Patients on Critical Care: 3511 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 2, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,847 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,173,437. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 46,934 while the national positivity has recorded at 3.21 percent.

At least 458,697 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 432,190 in Punjab 174,260 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,590 in Islamabad, 32,943 in Balochistan, 34,193 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,329 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,661 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,414 in Sindh, 5,559 KP, 926 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 184 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 51,796 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,486,951 since the first case was reported.