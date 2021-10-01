Kubra Khan recovers from Covid-19

KARACHI – British-Pakistani television actor Kubra Khan said she's on the ‘road to recovery’ now after testing positive for novel Covid-19.

Taking it to Instagram, the 28-year-old shared that she is recovering from the infection while she is most excited after regaining her taste and smell. “I found a new appreciation for small things in life”, she wrote in a long note about her experience in isolation and suffering from the virus.

“I tested positive for Covid-19 a little while ago. And all these 'small things' didn’t feel so small anymore. Grateful to Allah (SWT) I am on a road to recovery now. This morning I smelt a hint of my tea and bawled out in tears out of gratitude to Allah. In the past week, I had chicken karahi, Nutella cake, chocolate brownies, all my favourites in front of me. I couldn’t taste or even smell any of them. All that we work for weren’t able to lift me up, except for the 'small thing' of smelling chai that Allah (SWT) made possible,” she wrote while sharing a picture in which she can be seen standing on a rooftop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

The actor, while updating her fans about her health on the photo-sharing platform, also added “We as human beings have the funniest scales to measure what’s a big or a small deal. We are waltzing around this world given temporarily to us taking everything and everyone for granted”.

Highlighting what an individual receives during the lifetime in her recent note, the Alif actor added “I guess what I’m trying to say.. is that.. it’s important to strive to live your best life and become the best version of yourselves.. I do it myself.. and it’s normal to complain about “the big things”.. Paisa kapra aur Makaan..” as well.. I do that too.. but not disregarding the Luxuries we’ve been given by Allah ( SWT). Gratitude.. changed my life.”

Earlier, Asad Siddiqui tested positive for the novel disease. He used the opportunity to urge others to get inoculated at the earliest.

Asad Siddiqui encourages vaccines after ... 12:58 PM | 25 Sep, 2021 KARACHI – Pakistani actor Asad Siddiqui revealed he has tested positive for the novel disease, and he is using ...

Meanwhile, a number of showbiz personalities including Mahira Khan, Ushna Shah, Adnan Siddiqui had tested positive for coronavirus.