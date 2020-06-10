Cheela Ram – Pakistan’s Minorities Commission chief tests positive for COVID-19
ISLAMABAD – The chairman of the National Minorities Commission, Cheela Ram Kewlani, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Ram said he experienced mild symptoms of the virus after which he decided to get himself tested for COVID-19. Since the test came positive, Ram has gone into self-isolation.
کورونا کے خلاف بہادری سے لڑیں گے، کورونا کی جنگ پوری دنیا کی جنگ ہے پاکستان جلد اس میں سرخرو ہوگا.— Chela Ram kewlani (@ChelaKewlani) June 10, 2020
رزلٹ پازیٹو آنے کے بعد میں نے خد کو گھر میں آئسولیٹ کردیا ہے.#COVID__19@ArifAlvi @ImranKhanPTI @SMQureshiPTI @PTI_KHI @PTIofficial pic.twitter.com/7CkYw9hSTB
Ram had last week met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as well as various delegations in Peshawar and Islamabad.
Yesterday, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb joined a long list of lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus, including Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister of State for Narcotics Shehryar Afridi, and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
Other politicians include PTI MNA Jai Prakash, PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon, PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ali, PTI's chief whip in the National Assembly Aamir Dogar among others.
PTI Punjab Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country to succumb to the virus.
