Jai Prakash – Another PTI lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – A sitting MNA of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, according to local media.

Jai Prakash had his test done on Friday after which he attended a session of the National Assembly. The MNA reportedly also hosted an event in the evening which was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and MNA Lal Chand – both have their tests conducted.

Earlier today, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tested positive for coronavirus.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed tests positive for ... 01:19 PM | 8 Jun, 2020 RAWALPINDI –Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has tested positive for coronavirus today ...

On Sunday, PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self-isolation.

Earlier, Minister of State for Narcotics Shehryar Afridi tested positive for the virus. PTI's chief whip in the National Assembly Aamir Dogar also tested positive for coronavirus.

PML-N’s Khawaja Salman Rafique contracts ... 08:11 PM | 6 Jun, 2020 Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Salmani Rafique on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, local ...

PTI Punjab Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country to succumb to the virus.

Two other lawmaker – PTI’s MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera; and PML-N’s MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala - also died from the disease earlier this month.