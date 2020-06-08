Jai Prakash – Another PTI lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19
Web Desk
06:16 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
Jai Prakash – Another PTI lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19
Share

ISLAMABAD – A sitting MNA of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, according to local media.

Jai Prakash had his test done on Friday after which he attended a session of the National Assembly. The MNA reportedly also hosted an event in the evening which was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and MNA Lal Chand – both have their tests conducted.

Earlier today, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tested positive for coronavirus. 

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed tests positive for ... 01:19 PM | 8 Jun, 2020

RAWALPINDI –Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has tested positive for coronavirus today ...

On Sunday, PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self-isolation.

Earlier, Minister of State for Narcotics Shehryar Afridi tested positive for the virus. PTI's chief whip in the National Assembly Aamir Dogar also tested positive for coronavirus.

PML-N’s Khawaja Salman Rafique contracts ... 08:11 PM | 6 Jun, 2020

Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Salmani Rafique on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, local ...

PTI Punjab Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country to succumb to the virus.

Two other lawmaker – PTI’s MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera; and PML-N’s MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala - also died from the disease earlier this month.

Ex-Balochistan minister dies of coronavirus in ... 05:09 PM | 8 Jun, 2020

QUETTA – Former provincial minister and Leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Sardar Dur Muhammad ...

More From This Category
Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial ...
08:27 AM | 9 Jun, 2020
PIA incurring Rs 6 b loss on monthly basis: PM ...
12:17 AM | 9 Jun, 2020
13 legislators tested positive for coronavirus: ...
11:21 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
New Zealand beat coronavirus, lifts all Covid-19 ...
07:46 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
Vasay Chaudhry tests positive for coronavirus
07:02 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
Top Pakistani court reverses itself on COVID-19 ...
06:51 PM | 8 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Vasay Chaudhry tests positive for coronavirus
07:02 PM | 8 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr