PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon tests positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
06:34 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon tests positive for coronavirus
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) provincial lawmaker in Sindh Sharjeel Memon on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus as the infection rapidly spreading in the country.

MPA Memon, who is Sindh government’s focal person for coronavirus in Hyderabad, had attended the assembly session two days ago.

He has now self-isolated himself at his house.

On Saturday, Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti from Dera Bugti and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNA Usman Khan Tarakai’s tested positive for COVID-19.

According to media details, the coronavirus test of MNA Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti and several of his colleagues returned positive, while 15 employees of PPL Sui have also tested positive and isolated themselves at home.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tests of PTI’s MNA from Swabi Usman Khan Tarakai, his wife, son and daughter-in-law have also come positive and they have quarantined ourselves at home.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 98,465, according to government data till Sunday morning.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 2,002, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 33,465 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 659, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 634 and 561 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 54 deaths; Islamabad, 45; Gilgit Baltistan, 13; and Azad Kashmir, 8.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday). 

More From This Category
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tests ...
11:31 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
Indian troops kill another four youth in IOK, ...
10:02 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
Pakistan decides to strictly monitor SOPs issued ...
09:47 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
PM Imran directs to reduce non-development ...
08:25 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
COAS Bajwa, US envoy Khalilzad discuss Afghan ...
11:23 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
Pakistani PhD student dies in US due to ...
10:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rubina Ashraf in critical condition after testing positive for coronavirus
11:26 AM | 8 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr