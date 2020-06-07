PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) provincial lawmaker in Sindh Sharjeel Memon on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus as the infection rapidly spreading in the country.

MPA Memon, who is Sindh government’s focal person for coronavirus in Hyderabad, had attended the assembly session two days ago.

He has now self-isolated himself at his house.

On Saturday, Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti from Dera Bugti and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNA Usman Khan Tarakai’s tested positive for COVID-19.

According to media details, the coronavirus test of MNA Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti and several of his colleagues returned positive, while 15 employees of PPL Sui have also tested positive and isolated themselves at home.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tests of PTI’s MNA from Swabi Usman Khan Tarakai, his wife, son and daughter-in-law have also come positive and they have quarantined ourselves at home.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 98,465, according to government data till Sunday morning.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 2,002, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 33,465 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 659, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 634 and 561 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 54 deaths; Islamabad, 45; Gilgit Baltistan, 13; and Azad Kashmir, 8.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).