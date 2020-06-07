PTI govt decides to engage NAB for criminal probe against sugar mafia
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:23 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
PTI govt decides to engage NAB for criminal probe against sugar mafia
Share

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shehzad Akbar on Sunday said the government had decided to send the Rs 29 billion sugar subsidy matter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for criminal investigation.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, the SAPM said the prime minister had approved his recommendation under which a reference covering last five-year subsidies and previous subsidies of 20-25 years would be sent to the NAB.

He said the government wanted to hold a thorough and transparent investigation so that all those who had violated rules and regulations, and received illegal benefits and caused damage to the national kitty could be brought to book no matter how powerful or influential they were.

More From This Category
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tests ...
11:31 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
Indian troops kill another four youth in IOK, ...
10:02 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
Pakistan decides to strictly monitor SOPs issued ...
09:47 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
PM Imran directs to reduce non-development ...
08:25 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
COAS Bajwa, US envoy Khalilzad discuss Afghan ...
11:23 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
Pakistani PhD student dies in US due to ...
10:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rubina Ashraf in critical condition after testing positive for coronavirus
11:26 AM | 8 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr