PCB steps forward to support cricketers facing financial crunches amid Covid-19

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provided financial assistance and has sent cheques to match officials, cricketers suffering through the financial crisis.

PCB through its welfare fund sent checks to 161 cricketers, 93 groundsmen, 20 umpires, and one match-referee.

“We acknowledge your past participation in cricket activities and has introduced a scheme to help you in difficult financial situations,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan’s letter to beneficiaries.

“Hopefully this vulnerable situation and your problems will end soon. We are united and the PCB will continue to support you despite having limited resources,” he added.

It must be noted that yesterday, Wasim Khan and Chief Operating Officer Barrister Salman donated PKR 1.5m and PKR 0.5m respectively in the welfare fund.