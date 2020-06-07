PCB steps forward to support cricketers facing financial crunches amid Covid-19
Share
LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provided financial assistance and has sent cheques to match officials, cricketers suffering through the financial crisis.
PCB through its welfare fund sent checks to 161 cricketers, 93 groundsmen, 20 umpires, and one match-referee.
“We acknowledge your past participation in cricket activities and has introduced a scheme to help you in difficult financial situations,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan’s letter to beneficiaries.
“Hopefully this vulnerable situation and your problems will end soon. We are united and the PCB will continue to support you despite having limited resources,” he added.
It must be noted that yesterday, Wasim Khan and Chief Operating Officer Barrister Salman donated PKR 1.5m and PKR 0.5m respectively in the welfare fund.
- Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tests positive for ...11:31 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
- Rubina Ashraf in critical condition after testing positive for ...11:26 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
- China records 4 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours10:40 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
- Indian troops kill another four youth in IOK, toll climbs to 910:02 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan decides to strictly monitor SOPs issued against Covid-1909:47 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
- Conflict between PPP and Cynthia Ritchie intensifies after denial of ...08:22 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
- Zaheer Abbas looks like Money Heist‘s 'Professor’, says Mehwish ...02:24 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
- Pakistani celebrities who never endorsed fairness products01:50 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020