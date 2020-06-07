SNGPL's Islamabad office sealed after senior officer contracts COVID-19
Share
ISLAMABAD - Regional office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was sealed here on Saturday after a senior officer of the company tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
General Manager Muhammad Zahoor said all operations at the I-9 office including customer services had been suspended till further order, however, "emergency services will continue through telephone," the company said in a news release late Saturday night.
He said the company had adopted all the required Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the office, but a senior officer contracted the virus, adding, a detailed disinfection process of the office had been initiated immediately. The affected officer had been quarantined at his home.
- Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tests positive for ...11:31 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
- Rubina Ashraf in critical condition after testing positive for ...11:26 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
- China records 4 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours10:40 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
- Indian troops kill another four youth in IOK, toll climbs to 910:02 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan decides to strictly monitor SOPs issued against Covid-1909:47 AM | 8 Jun, 2020
- Conflict between PPP and Cynthia Ritchie intensifies after denial of ...08:22 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
- Zaheer Abbas looks like Money Heist‘s 'Professor’, says Mehwish ...02:24 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
- Pakistani celebrities who never endorsed fairness products01:50 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020