Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib meet President on Independence Day (VIDEO)

11:23 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib meet President on Independence Day (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Dr Arif Alvi Saturday welcomed two Pakistani athletes, who prominently competed in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, to President House on Saturday.

Dr Alvi told Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and weightlifter Talha Talib that they had brought laurels to the country with their outstanding display of talent.

He expressed his confidence that Pakistani athletes would also perform better in the future, according to an official statement.

The president also gave away cheques to the athletes.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza was also present during the meeting.

More From This Category
'Aik Hai Nigar' – Mahira Khan shares first ...
07:15 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
PAKvENG – PCB announces schedule for England's ...
08:06 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
PAKvWI – Mohammad Abbas rattles West Indies ...
12:37 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
Waqar Zaka gives Rs1 million to athlete Arshad ...
12:02 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
PAKvWI – Rain interrupts 1st Test after ...
10:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Pakistan beats India to set new world record for ...
09:28 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan announces Pride of Performance award for legendary actor Shahid
07:22 PM | 14 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr