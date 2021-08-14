Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib meet President on Independence Day (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Dr Arif Alvi Saturday welcomed two Pakistani athletes, who prominently competed in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, to President House on Saturday.

Dr Alvi told Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and weightlifter Talha Talib that they had brought laurels to the country with their outstanding display of talent.

He expressed his confidence that Pakistani athletes would also perform better in the future, according to an official statement.

The president also gave away cheques to the athletes.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی سے ٹوکیو اولمپکس میں حصہ لینے والے پاکستانی ایتھلیٹس کی ملاقات



صدر مملکت نے نیزہ باز، ارشد ندیم اور ویٹ لفٹر طلحہ طالب سے ملاقات کی



صدر مملکت نے ٹوکیو اولمپکس میں نمایاں پوزیشن حاصل کرنے پر ایتھلیٹس کی کارکردگی کو سراہا pic.twitter.com/U75WtP1CBR — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 14, 2021

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza was also present during the meeting.