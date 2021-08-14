Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib meet President on Independence Day (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – Dr Arif Alvi Saturday welcomed two Pakistani athletes, who prominently competed in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, to President House on Saturday.
Dr Alvi told Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and weightlifter Talha Talib that they had brought laurels to the country with their outstanding display of talent.
He expressed his confidence that Pakistani athletes would also perform better in the future, according to an official statement.
The president also gave away cheques to the athletes.
صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی سے ٹوکیو اولمپکس میں حصہ لینے والے پاکستانی ایتھلیٹس کی ملاقات— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 14, 2021
صدر مملکت نے نیزہ باز، ارشد ندیم اور ویٹ لفٹر طلحہ طالب سے ملاقات کی
صدر مملکت نے ٹوکیو اولمپکس میں نمایاں پوزیشن حاصل کرنے پر ایتھلیٹس کی کارکردگی کو سراہا pic.twitter.com/U75WtP1CBR
Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza was also present during the meeting.
- Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib meet President on ...11:23 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- At least 9 killed in Karachi mini truck blast10:45 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- Afghan president vows to prevent instability as war rages10:11 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- Talented makeup artist pays heartfelt tribute to legendary Ali Sadpara09:01 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- Zahir Jaffer’s gardener arrested in Noor Mukadam murder case08:38 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- 'Aik Hai Nigar' – Mahira Khan shares first teaser of ISPR's ...07:15 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- Nazia Hassan's husband serves Rs1B defamation notice to Zoheb Hassan ...06:52 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- Zaid Ali and wife Yumna reveal their baby's name05:25 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021