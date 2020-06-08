Police inspector dies of coronavirus in Sindh
HYDERABAD – A police Inspector of Hyderabad Range, succumbed to COVID-19 at civil hospital's ICU late Sunday night.
Inspector Rao Shafique had been admitted in an isolation ward of Liaquat University (LU) hospital after his coronavirus test turned out to be positive.
He was then shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated, hospital sources said.
According to doctors, Rao Shafique was a COVID-19 patient who could not survive. He was also a heart patient, they added.
As many as 15 police officials have been diagnosed COVID-19 positive in Hyderabad range, of them seven have so far been recovered and 7 were still under treatment while one had died.
