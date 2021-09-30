PIA bans domestic air travel for unvaccinated people from Oct 1

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has banned all unvaccinated citizens as a vaccination certificate is mandatory for air travel on its domestic flights.

In the latest directives from the country’s flag carrier, no person will be allowed to travel without a Covid-19 vaccination certificate from tomorrow.

Reports quoting PIA spokesperson said unvaccinated people will not be able to travel on its inbound flights from October 1 while instructions to this effect have been issued to the relevant PIA departments.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority has allowed the serving of meals and beverages onboard domestic flights operating within the country. Earlier, the authority restricted all airlines from serving food on domestic flights in wake of a high ratio of Covid cases.

CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic ... 11:45 AM | 6 Aug, 2021 The Civil Aviation Authority on Friday barred airlines from serving food on domestic flights to stem the spread of the ...

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) barred unvaccinated people from domestic air travel. A notification issued by the country’s aviation regulator stated that unvaccinated people aged 18 years and above were not allowed from undertaking air travel within the country from September 10.