Lata Mangeshkar turns 92
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar celebrated her 92nd birthday on Tuesday. After decades of ruling Bollywood and attaining an unmatched status as a playback singer, the singing legend continues to rule hearts.

The Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of India plans to keep her birthday simple and sweet. She wishes to celebrate her special day with family and close friends.

“There are no plans. She will celebrate her birthday at home with family,” revealed her sister Usha Mangeshkar.

Best wishes and love was directed her way as the music icon was showered with affection from all quarters on social media on her special day.

For her 92nd birthday, her fans and followers received a special treat as a song she recorded more than 20 years ago for a movie that never hit the screen was released.

The song, titled Theek Nahin Lagta, was recorded in the 1990s, according to Hindustan Times. It was written by Gulzar and has now been released under Vishal’s music label, VB Records.

The singing legend has an impressive resume of some of the most iconic melodies and has sung over 25,000 songs in different languages. 

