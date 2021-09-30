Mawra Hocane's birthday celebration wins hearts

Lollywood diva Mawra Hocane has turned 29 and the birthday girl has been rained with love and best wishes by friends and fans.

The Sabaat actor is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment vicinity and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her calm and collected persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Celebrating her birthday, the star performer shared a pink-themed photo dump with her fans featuring balloons, cake, and co-star Ameer Gillani.

"Birthday #PhotoDump," Mawra captioned alongside the stunning snaps. Surrounded by close friends, the gorgeous diva blew her birthday cake candles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mawra hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mawra hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mawra hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

Moreover, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor was all smiles as she beamingly posed for the camera around her friends.

On the work front, Mawra has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Qissa Meherbano Ka.