Pakistan surpasses 287,000 cases of coronavirus, 6,150 confirmed dead
Global death toll tops 750,000; over 20.9 million infected worldwide
Share
LAHORE – The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached to 287,108, according to the latest official data.
-------------------------------------------------------
Total confirmed cases: 287,108
Sindh: 125,289
Punjab: 94,865
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 35,021
Islamabad: 15,323
Balochistan: 12,044
Gilgit-Baltistan: 2,402
AJK: 2,164
Recovered: 264,138
Deaths: 6,150
Updated as of 10:45 pm, 13 August 2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
COVID-19 fatalities
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 6,150, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 264,138 patients have fully recovered.
Sindh has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 2,307, while Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 2,179 and 1,236 fatalities respectively. Islamabad has recorded 173 fatalities; Balochistan, 138 deaths; Azad Kashmir, 59; and Gilgit Baltistan, 58.
The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).
Know about COVID-19
Citizens are advised to:
- Wash hands regularly with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands.
- Practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose of it.
- Wear a medical or surgical mask if you have respiratory symptoms - Perform hand hygiene after disposing of the mask.
- Maintain a minimum of mandatory 1-meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms.
- If symptoms appear, doctors or 1166 should be approached immediately.
Smart lockdowns in Pakistan
Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a total lockdown to avoid drastic consequences on the national economy, Pakistan -- a nation of over 220 million people -- has already placed a general ban on public gatherings - including weddings, social gatherings and other types of congregations.
Wearing masks at crowded places has been declared mandatory to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
All educational institutions remain shut across Pakistan.
Partial lockdowns are in place across the country while the public is encouraged to follow social distancing and self-quarantine.
Meanwhile, the federal government is providing cash assistance of 12,000 rupees to over 12 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in the wake of COVID-19.
Some 250,000 Pakistanis from around the world have been brought home, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Latest on Coronavirus from around the world
The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance.
More than 750,000 people have died and 20.9 million people infected by the disease around the globe. Over 13.8 million people have also recovered from a mysterious illness.
The top five countries with the most deaths are the USA (169,586), Brazil (104,528), Mexico (54,666), India (48,216), the United Kingdom (41,329).
- Pakistan needs reaffirmation of pledge to continue pursuing the ...09:25 AM | 14 Aug, 2020
-
- Pakistan Navy releases special song on Independence Day11:23 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 287,000 cases of coronavirus, 6,150 confirmed dead10:49 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Mera Junoon: Watch PAF's new national song for Independence Day10:15 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- The Weeknd donates $300,000 to help victims of Beirut explosion06:37 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- 'Sadak 2' becomes the most-disliked film trailer on YouTube03:40 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Maya Ali pens heartfelt note as ‘Parey Hut Love’ turns one02:51 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020