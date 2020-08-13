Pakistan Navy releases special song on Independence Day
11:23 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy has released a special song 'Parcham Pakistan Ka' on the occasion of the Independence Day.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, this new song fully reflects the desire of Pakistanis for their homeland.

This song is an expression of the colours of the earth, and the love associated with it.

Mera Junoon: Watch PAF's new national song for Independence Day

