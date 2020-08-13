Pakistan Navy releases special song on Independence Day
11:23 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy has released a special song 'Parcham Pakistan Ka' on the occasion of the Independence Day.
According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, this new song fully reflects the desire of Pakistanis for their homeland.
This song is an expression of the colours of the earth, and the love associated with it.
- Pakistan needs reaffirmation of pledge to continue pursuing the ...09:25 AM | 14 Aug, 2020
-
- Pakistan Navy releases special song on Independence Day11:23 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 287,000 cases of coronavirus, 6,150 confirmed dead10:49 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Mera Junoon: Watch PAF's new national song for Independence Day10:15 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
Sanjay Dutt suffering from stage four lung cancer
06:56 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- The Weeknd donates $300,000 to help victims of Beirut explosion06:37 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- 'Sadak 2' becomes the most-disliked film trailer on YouTube03:40 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Maya Ali pens heartfelt note as ‘Parey Hut Love’ turns one02:51 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020