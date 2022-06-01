PTI moves Supreme Court for holding 'peaceful protest' in capital

ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking directions for the government to allow peaceful protest in the federal capital.

PTI’s Secretary General Asad Umar filed the petition under Article 184 (3) and named the interior ministry, Islamabad inspector-general, and others as respondents.

The court sought to restrict the authorities from using any stern measures and ‘intimidation tactics’ including detaining party workers, unlawful restrictions, and blocking entry points.

Imran Khan-led party termed recent actions a ‘breach of the fundamental rights of free movement’ and called it arbitrary, illegal, discriminatory, and unlawful.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had abruptly announced the end of his ‘Azadi March’ on March 26 and had given the PML-N government a six-day ultimatum to announce a date for a general election. He had later said he called the march off due to fear of bloodshed.

The petition filed in court today argued that the court should order that PTI be allowed to hold peaceful protests and gatherings in Islamabad and no obstacles should be put in the way of PTI protests in any city.

It said the court should order that no PTI worker or leader should be arrested or tortured, intimidating tactics against PTI and raids on houses should not be carried out and the movement of people shouldn’t be stopped.

The petition seeks that the court order that no force be used against the participants in the protest and sit-in.

Earlier, the apex court allowed PTI to stage a protest at H-9 sector and restricted the government from carrying out raids.

The top court ordered the authorities to assure maintain the sanctity of home and the privacy of the family. However, the apex court rejected PTI’s request to immediately remove barricades from the routes.