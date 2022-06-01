Imran Khan discloses future course of action as his 6-day deadline to announce elections ends today

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chairman, Imran Khan, has announced to move the Supreme Court of Pakistan to seek protection for peaceful protest against the government.

The PTI chief shared his future strategy while talking to a private news channel as his six-day ultimatum to the government to announce date for elections ends today (Wednesday).

On May 25, Khan carried out what he called the “Azadi March” against the government amid stern action launched by the security officials in different cities to stop it. The former premier on May 26 morning announced an end to the long march while giving the deadline to the coalition government and vowed to return to the capital city again with “sea of people”.

Instead of launching another long march against the government, Khan has decided to file a petition with the apex court to seek protection for peaceful protests.

He said that Pakistan is at a decisive turn and the institutions must play their role, adding that the petition will also be a test case for the top court of the country.

The incumbent government used massive force to curb the May 25 long march despite a clear order from the Supreme Court, he said, adding that the Constitution ensures right to protest and speech.

He said that they have evidence of violence used against the PTI workers and “we are sending it to the human rights organisations”.

If the institutions fail to protect the basic human rights, it means there is dictatorship and not the democracy in the country, Khan said.

He lamented that Sharifs destroyed the credibility of the Punjab Police by appointing criminals, adding that the incumbent IG Islamabad Police faced allegations of corruption in Punjab Safe City project.

The PTI would form two different strategies for the long march after the ruling of the top court, he said, adding that the situation at D Chowk was not normal.

Khan vowed that he will march on Islamabad for their rights with full preparation this time.