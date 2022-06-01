Imran Khan urges SC to appoint monitoring judge in Sharif family’s money laundering case

10:03 AM | 1 Jun, 2022
Imran Khan urges SC to appoint monitoring judge in Sharif family’s money laundering case
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Imran Khan has urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of delay in money laundering case against members of the Sharif family and appoint a “monitoring judge to oversee all mega cases of politicians”.

The former premier in a series of tweets claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was “trying to interfere in his and his family's money laundering cases by altering record through friendly prosecution”.

“FIA, on behest of crime minister, has taken back challan for supplementary reference for altering it to destroy the case in toto,” Khan alleged.

He said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) “brazenly lied” to the top court by informing it that the “special prosecutors were laid off as they remained absent”.

However, he claimed that the special prosecutors were “present on all dates before the FIA court”.

“SCP must take suo moto notice to ensure fair trial by appointing a monitoring judge to oversee all mega cases of politicians. As it is, five months have passed and FIA court has failed to frame charges. This speaks volumes for how big thieves exploit and manipulate the system,” said the PTI chief.

He also termed the recent amendments to the NAB laws as NRO, adding that such changes would “destroy the anti-corruption drive in Pakistan for all times to come”.

“All cases against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari will be closed and a new round of mega corruption will commence,” Khan concluded.

PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza's bail extended; warrants ... 10:11 AM | 21 May, 2022

LAHORE – The special central court on Saturday extended interim bail of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief ...

More From This Category
‘I’m sorry’ – Pakistan PM apologies to ...
11:28 AM | 1 Jun, 2022
Imran Khan discloses future course of action as ...
09:35 AM | 1 Jun, 2022
India assures Pakistan will open power projects, ...
11:35 PM | 31 May, 2022
Ghee, cooking oil prices go up by Rs213 per kg at ...
10:16 PM | 31 May, 2022
Pakistan's first hearing impaired doctor shares ...
10:04 PM | 31 May, 2022
Suspected thief beaten by mob in Gujranwala ...
09:49 PM | 31 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira's new bold photos at beach set internet on fire
06:39 PM | 31 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr