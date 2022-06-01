Imran Khan urges SC to appoint monitoring judge in Sharif family’s money laundering case

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Imran Khan has urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of delay in money laundering case against members of the Sharif family and appoint a “monitoring judge to oversee all mega cases of politicians”.

The former premier in a series of tweets claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was “trying to interfere in his and his family's money laundering cases by altering record through friendly prosecution”.

“FIA, on behest of crime minister, has taken back challan for supplementary reference for altering it to destroy the case in toto,” Khan alleged.

He said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) “brazenly lied” to the top court by informing it that the “special prosecutors were laid off as they remained absent”.

However, he claimed that the special prosecutors were “present on all dates before the FIA court”.

The NAB bill amendment is basically an NRO & will destroy the anti corruption drive in Pakistan for all times to come. All cases against NS, SS & AZ will be closed &a new round of mega corruption will commence. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 31, 2022

“SCP must take suo moto notice to ensure fair trial by appointing a monitoring judge to oversee all mega cases of politicians. As it is, five months have passed and FIA court has failed to frame charges. This speaks volumes for how big thieves exploit and manipulate the system,” said the PTI chief.

He also termed the recent amendments to the NAB laws as NRO, adding that such changes would “destroy the anti-corruption drive in Pakistan for all times to come”.

“All cases against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari will be closed and a new round of mega corruption will commence,” Khan concluded.