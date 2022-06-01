‘I’m sorry’ – Pakistan PM apologises to Turkish businessmen over 'maltreatment' during PTI rule 

11:28 AM | 1 Jun, 2022
‘I’m sorry’ – Pakistan PM apologises to Turkish businessmen over 'maltreatment' during PTI rule 
Source: @GovtofPakistan (Twitter)
Share

ANKARA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended apologies to Turkish businessmen for maltreatment they suffered during the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in last four years.

The premier expressed his regret while addressing a dinner reception hosted by President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) Riffat Hisarciklioglu in his honour.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, along with a high-level delegation, arrived in Turkey on his maiden visit after assuming the office on April 11. 

“Business is business, I would like to regret and say sorry for maltreatment done to Turkish businessmen. I apologise to you personally,” he said. 

He highlighted that Pakistan was able to materialise various projects including the metro bus project in Lahore and waste management with the assistance of Turkey. 

Assuring all-out support to Turkish firms, he said that the government will take measures to remove hurdles in their future ventures. 

The premier also urged the business community of Pakistan and Turkey to take the bilateral trade to $5 billion mark within next three years.

He said unfortunately the historic friendship between Pakistan and Turkey does not reflect in the bilateral trade which currently stands at 1.1 billion dollars.

PM Shehbaz said the government has done away with all the impediments to business sector, urging Turkish investors to invest their capital in multiple sectors like agriculture, IT, dairy, textile, and many other fields.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Turkish people and the leadership for supporting Pakistan during the earthquake and floods, besides showing its unwavering support for the Kashmir cause. He also reiterated Pakistan’s stance to support Turkey on the Cyprus issue.

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Turkey on ... 09:14 PM | 31 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD/ANKARA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has landed at the Ankara Airport in Turkey on a three-day ...

More From This Category
Overseas Pakistanis cannot be barred from voting: ...
02:48 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
Imran Khan urges SC to appoint monitoring judge ...
10:03 AM | 1 Jun, 2022
Imran Khan discloses future course of action as ...
09:35 AM | 1 Jun, 2022
India assures Pakistan will open power projects, ...
11:35 PM | 31 May, 2022
Ghee, cooking oil prices go up by Rs213 per kg at ...
10:16 PM | 31 May, 2022
Pakistan's first hearing impaired doctor shares ...
10:04 PM | 31 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Condolences pour in after known Indian singer KK passes away aged 53
02:25 PM | 1 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr