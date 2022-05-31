Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Turkey on three-day official visit
09:14 PM | 31 May, 2022
Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Turkey on three-day official visit
Source: @PakPMO_Twitter
ISLAMABAD/ANKARA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has landed at the Ankara Airport in Turkey on a three-day official visit.

According to Pakistan’s state broadcaster, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and other high officials welcomed PM Sharif and his delegation at the airport.

A contingent of the Turkish armed forces presented a guard of honor to the PM Shehbaz.

Sharif is on a three-day visit to Ankara to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on bilateral relations. This is the premier’s maiden visit to Turkey since assuming office.

During his visit, Shehbaz would also hold meetings with Turkish investors and the Pakistan-Turkey Business Forum. His visit to the brotherly nation was a part of a series of Pakistan's renewed bilateral engagements with its traditional trusted friends and brotherly countries.

Prime Minister will also hold meetings with Turkish ministers, businessmen and investors. He will also attend a Pakistan-Turkey Business Council Forum, hosted in collaboration with Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board.

Sharif will highlight Islamabad’s investment potential and encourage Turkish companies to invest in Pakistan and work to strengthen Pakistan-Turkey trade and economic ties, per reports.

