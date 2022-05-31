Suspected thief beaten by mob in Gujranwala succumbs to injuries

Six arrested, local cops booked for negligence
Web Desk
09:49 PM | 31 May, 2022
Suspected thief beaten by mob in Gujranwala succumbs to injuries
GUJRANWALA – A suspected thief succumbed to his injuries after he was beaten by locals in Gujranwala.

Reports in the local media suggest the incident occurred near Lohianwala Bypass. A group of charged men tortured suspected thief Ashraf when he was standing near a motorbike at a petrol pump. Some locals took him to the fuel station, tied him with ropes and hit him until he lost his consciousness.

Reports suggest that policemen, who reached the crime scene to control the situation, joined the men who were hitting the accused without any investigation.

As the man’s condition deteriorated, he was taken to a nearby medical facility but he succumbed to his injuries before receiving any medical help.

After Ashraf's death, a case was registered against 14 men. Another case was registered against three police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, for negligence.

Family members of the victim protested and demanded a high-level investigation into the incident.

