The last 12 teams made it to the finals - Who will be the new king of Pakistan?
The last 2 days of the group stage at week 6 were very dramatic and intense.
Despite their best efforts, 5ACE, Insanity Esports, Devil Dragon,could not win the last ticket from Five Fabs., so they had to miss the appointment with the Bigo FFPL II final this time.
The 12 names that appeared in the finals have all proven themselves to be a very strong team and deserve the results they received.
In which, the top 6 candidates for the Bigo FFPL II championship this time are House Of Blood, Hotshot, Five Mutants, Team TG, Demons Pride and Mighty Titans.
Finals will be held on October 10 in Karachi. This will also be the biggest offline esports event in Pakistan to date.
The Bigo FFPL II Finals will be broadcast live at 7 PM on the following channels:
Youtube: Free Fire Esports Pakistan
Facebook: Free Fire Esports Pakistan
Official Website: https://esports.ff.garena.pk/
Information about Grand Final will be announced by Organizer in the upcoming day on Free Fire Esports Pakistan fan page. Stay tuned for more!
