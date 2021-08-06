CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic flights to stem spread of Covid-19
Web Desk
11:45 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic flights to stem spread of Covid-19
Share

The Civil Aviation Authority on Friday barred airlines from serving food on domestic flights to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a notification by the authority, the curbs are in line with recommendations by the National Command and Operation Centre, the apex body leading Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19.

The CAA said that all stakeholders are liable to ensure implementation of coronavirus safety measures.

Airlines had previously been allowed to serve packed food starting July 21.

Earlier today, Pakistan International Airlines clarified that passengers would be provided mineral water during the flight.

The notification states that the staff will provide passengers water in a glass upon request.

Pakistan reports 4,745 new coronavirus cases, 67 ... 08:42 AM | 6 Aug, 2021

Pakistan on Friday reported 4,745 new coronavirus cases with 67 deaths as the Delta variant is spreading across the ...

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
10:36 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
PM Imran praises armed forces for meeting ...
10:14 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 August 2021
09:58 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Pillion riding banned in Karachi on Ashura
09:20 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,745 new coronavirus cases, 67 ...
08:42 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Will not accept ‘forcible takeover’ in ...
10:57 PM | 5 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza and sister Anum impress fans with stunning dance moves
07:00 PM | 5 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr