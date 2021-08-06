CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic flights to stem spread of Covid-19
The Civil Aviation Authority on Friday barred airlines from serving food on domestic flights to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
According to a notification by the authority, the curbs are in line with recommendations by the National Command and Operation Centre, the apex body leading Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19.
The CAA said that all stakeholders are liable to ensure implementation of coronavirus safety measures.
Airlines had previously been allowed to serve packed food starting July 21.
Earlier today, Pakistan International Airlines clarified that passengers would be provided mineral water during the flight.
The notification states that the staff will provide passengers water in a glass upon request.
