Pakistan reports 4,745 new coronavirus cases, 67 deaths in 24 hours
Web Desk
08:42 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,745 new coronavirus cases, 67 deaths in 24 hours
Share

Pakistan on Friday reported 4,745 new coronavirus cases with 67 deaths as the Delta variant is spreading across the country, official data cited.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,702 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,058,405.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,095 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 954,711. The national positivity stands at 8.18 percent.

At least 394,748 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 361,458 in Punjab 147,026 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 89,569 in Islamabad, 30,967 in Balochistan, 26,086 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,551 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 57,981 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,336,171 since the first case was reported.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, wife recover from ... 01:17 PM | 5 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa and wife Sarina Isa have tested negative for the COVID-19, days ...

More From This Category
CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic ...
11:45 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
10:36 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
PM Imran praises armed forces for meeting ...
10:14 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 August 2021
09:58 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Pillion riding banned in Karachi on Ashura
09:20 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Will not accept ‘forcible takeover’ in ...
10:57 PM | 5 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza and sister Anum impress fans with stunning dance moves
07:00 PM | 5 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr