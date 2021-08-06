Pakistan reports 4,745 new coronavirus cases, 67 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan on Friday reported 4,745 new coronavirus cases with 67 deaths as the Delta variant is spreading across the country, official data cited.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,702 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,058,405.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,095 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 954,711. The national positivity stands at 8.18 percent.

Statistics 6 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,981

Positive Cases: 4745

Positivity % : 8.18%

Deaths : 67 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 6, 2021

At least 394,748 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 361,458 in Punjab 147,026 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 89,569 in Islamabad, 30,967 in Balochistan, 26,086 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,551 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 57,981 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,336,171 since the first case was reported.