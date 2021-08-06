PAF trainer aircraft crashes in Attock
01:00 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
PAF trainer aircraft crashes in Attock
ISLAMABAD – A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training mission near Attock, a spokesperson for the PAF said Friday.

“Both pilots have ejected successfully. No loss of life or property has been reported so far on the ground,” the official said.

The official said that a Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

