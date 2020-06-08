Pakistan's ex-PM tests positive for coronavirus
LAHORE - Former premier and Pakistan Muslim League--Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s corona test has returned as positive today (Monday).
According to media reports, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has quarantined himself at home after contracting the virus.
Shahid Khaqan is on bail in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case.
The cases of COVID-19 have passed the mark of one lac and 65 more deaths in one day were confirmed rising the toll to 2,067 countrywide. According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,728 people contracted COVID-19 in 24 hours.
