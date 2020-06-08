Balcohistan conditionally resumes public transport

QUETTA - The provincial government of Balochistan has allowed to resume public transport in the province after three months amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to media details, while issuing 18-point Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the government has directed the transporters to make sure social distancing among the passengers whereas only three people have been allowed to travel on taxis.

More than 1 lac coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pakistan and according to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,728 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.