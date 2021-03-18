Naya Pakistan Housing – PM Imran allots 1,500 houses to widows, daily wagers
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday distributed the residential flats and houses to the working class under the Workers Welfare Fund.
The premier expressed the commitment to uplift the deprived segments of society in a ceremony. PM's aide on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari brief Khan about the project after which the balloting for the homes was done. PM then handed over the keys to those whose names were selected in balloting.
#Live: PM @ImranKhanPTI participates in distribution ceremony of 1,500 houses, flats among labourers in Islamabad https://t.co/dfJppthcRN— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) March 18, 2021
PM while addressing the ceremony said ‘what our government has done will help low-income citizens to afford their own houses. Explaining the hardship, the premier mentioned that laborers were already paying rent so now that rent will be used to pay off bank loans for their own residences.
وزیراعظم عمران خان کابے گھر افراد کو چھت کی فراہمی کا وعدہ پورا۔— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) March 18, 2021
نیا پاکستان ہاؤسنگ پروگرام کے تحت غریب اور بے گھر افراد کیلئے گھروں کی فراہمی کے عمل کا آغاز شروع ہوگیا ہے۔#محنت_کش_کا_وزیراعظم pic.twitter.com/gREiuNdpDj
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme spreads over 2,560 acres of land and comprises 1,008 apartments and 500 houses. The PTI government collaborated with the Workers Welfare Fund and completed the project.
