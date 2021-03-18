Naya Pakistan Housing – PM Imran allots 1,500 houses to widows, daily wagers
Web Desk
11:21 AM | 18 Mar, 2021
Naya Pakistan Housing – PM Imran allots 1,500 houses to widows, daily wagers
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday distributed the residential flats and houses to the working class under the Workers Welfare Fund.

The premier expressed the commitment to uplift the deprived segments of society in a ceremony. PM's aide on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari brief Khan about the project after which the balloting for the homes was done. PM then handed over the keys to those whose names were selected in balloting.

PM while addressing the ceremony said ‘what our government has done will help low-income citizens to afford their own houses. Explaining the hardship, the premier mentioned that laborers were already paying rent so now that rent will be used to pay off bank loans for their own residences.

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme spreads over 2,560 acres of land and comprises 1,008 apartments and 500 houses. The PTI government collaborated with the Workers Welfare Fund and completed the project.

Lahore to get ‘affordable’ Naya Pakistan ... 08:18 PM | 15 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday announced that Naya Pakistan Housing Project will soon be ...

More From This Category
Court directs FIA to book Babar Azam for ...
01:14 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Day: Sindh announces public holiday on ...
12:19 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
NAB summons Maryam Nawaz in illegal land transfer ...
11:55 AM | 18 Mar, 2021
'A hero forever' – Pakistan remembers 1965 war ...
10:55 AM | 18 Mar, 2021
First shipment of privately imported Russian ...
10:05 AM | 18 Mar, 2021
Pakistan reports highest daily rise in Covid-19 ...
08:46 AM | 18 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Queen of spades’ — Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgic stuns in latest photoshoot
11:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr