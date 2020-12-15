Lahore to get ‘affordable’ Naya Pakistan Housing Project soon

08:18 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Lahore to get 'affordable' Naya Pakistan Housing Project soon
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday announced that Naya Pakistan Housing Project will soon be launched in Lahore. 

In a tweet, Buzdar said that 3,500 apartments will be built in the project with affordable installment plan. 

According to pamphlets shared by the chief minister, 35,024 green housing units of various sizes will be established. 

He also shared the cost breakup of a flat in the tweet. 

Last month, Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid had said that the groundbreaking ceremony of the project would be performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 25, 2020.

In April 2019, the prime minister launched the federal government's Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme with an aim to shift people living in katchi abadis to constructed flats and high-rise buildings. 

