Lahore to get ‘affordable’ Naya Pakistan Housing Project soon

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday announced that Naya Pakistan Housing Project will soon be launched in Lahore.

In a tweet, Buzdar said that 3,500 apartments will be built in the project with affordable installment plan.

35,000 apartments' Naya Pakistan Housing Project, with affordable instalments plan, will be starting soon in Lahore InshaAllah pic.twitter.com/d16yGbENwi — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) December 15, 2020

According to pamphlets shared by the chief minister, 35,024 green housing units of various sizes will be established.

He also shared the cost breakup of a flat in the tweet.

Last month, Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid had said that the groundbreaking ceremony of the project would be performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 25, 2020.

In April 2019, the prime minister launched the federal government's Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme with an aim to shift people living in katchi abadis to constructed flats and high-rise buildings.