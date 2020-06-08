Hadiqa Kiani educates Ushna Shah on Pakistan’s female vocalists
While the world hunkers down into self-quarantine during the widespread coronavirus outbreak, Ushna Shah has landed in hot waters for passing some harsh opinions regarding female singers in Pakistan, which understandably did not sit well with many.
In a now deleted tweet, Shah expressed her displeasure with the vocals of her upcoming drama’s OST which has been sung by Hadiqa Kiyani. She went out to say that Aima Baig and Qurut-ul-lain Baloch are “the only incredible female vocalists” and the rest are just average.
Hadiqa Kiani responded to this criticism in the best way possible.
In her Instagram story, Hadiqa requested her followers to ”educate” Ushna Shah by listing female singers and popular songs that will always remain everyone’s favourite.
The list included a number of legendary Pakistani musicians , from Abida Parveen, Madam Noor Jehan, Farida Khanum, Nazia Hassan and Sanam Marvi to Meesha Shafi, Zoe and Rachel Viccaji, Natasha Baig and Mai Dhai.
Ushna Shah instantly apologized to Hadiqa saying that she had acted indecently because of having a "delirious and opinionated late night."
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
