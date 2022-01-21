China, Russia and Iran launch joint drills in Indian Ocean
Share
TEHRAN – China, Russia and Iran are to hold joint naval exercises in the north of the Indian Ocean today, according to an Iranian news agency.
A spokesman for Iran's armed forces told the semiofficial ISNA news agency that the purpose of the drills was to "strengthen security and its foundations in the region."
The maneuvers are to include tactical exercises such as rescuing a burning vessel, releasing a hijacked vessel, and shooting at air targets at night.
The wargame, dubbed 2022 Marine Security Belt, is the third joint naval drill between the three countries, with the previous one taking place last February.
It comes just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi met in Moscow.
China rebukes US over unilateral sanctions as ... 07:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
BEIJING – China reiterated its stand against the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran as the ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- China, Russia and Iran launch joint drills in Indian Ocean10:22 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan and India meet again as ICC announces fixtures for T20 World ...09:44 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s daily Covid cases pass 7000-mark for first time09:22 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:54 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 January 202208:32 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
- ‘Video’ of PSL 2022 anthem featuring Atif Aslam, Aima Baig leaked ...09:10 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- ‘Bismillah’ – Sharmila Faruqui files cybercrime complaint ...06:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- 'Kana Yaari' – Coke Studio's hijabi rapper Eva B wins hearts07:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021