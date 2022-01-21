Mortal remains of Pakistani man killed in UAE attack arrives in Peshawar
Web Desk
10:46 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
Mortal remains of Pakistani man killed in UAE attack arrives in Peshawar
Share

ISLAMABAD – The body of a Pakistani national, who was killed in an attack by Houthis on Abu Dhabi this week, was repatriated and handed over to his family.

Pakistan’s embassy in Abu Dhabi shared a tweet about the development saying Mamoor Khan’s body was repatriated to Peshawar Airport from Abu Dhabi. Khan's body was flown to Peshawar Airport from Abu Dhabi Airport where Pakistani diplomatic staff was also present.

Mamoor Khan, who hailed from the Waziristan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, was a driver in Abu Dhabi Oil Company and was at the site during the unfortunate incident. He travelled to the Gulf state around three years ago.

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation reportedly made the local transportation arrangements. A senior official of welfare division told a foreign media outlet that OPF regional head of KPK and its other senior officials received the dead body of Mamoor Khan and arranged for its local transportation to his hometown near the Pak-Afghan border town in North Waziristan.

The official also added to facilitate the bereaved family in getting the insurance amount, salary, and other financial compensations as the Pakistani national was killed in an accidental death.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s brother commended UAE authorities and Pakistan’s mission in Abu Dhabi for facilitating the repatriation of the body.

Pakistan in close touch with UAE officials over ... 10:49 AM | 18 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it was in close touch with the authorities ...

Pakistani embassy earlier said that the injured citizens are being treated at a local hospital in Abu Dhabi. Three people, including a Pakistani and two Indians, were killed and six others injured in a drone strike on the morning of January 17 in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.  

PM Imran condemns Houthi attacks on UAE in call ... 09:54 PM | 18 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the heinous attack perpetrated by the Houthi militia on civil ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s daily Covid cases pass 7000-mark for ...
09:22 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
PM Imran updates Bill Gates on Pakistan's fight ...
08:16 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
Pakistan revises up 2020-21 economic growth rate ...
09:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer declared ...
08:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Pakistan celebrities in shock over blast in ...
05:40 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Pakistan Navy assumes command of multinational ...
05:18 PM | 20 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'This is an insult' – Nadia Khan breaks silence after Sharmila Faruqui files complaint ...
11:26 AM | 21 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr