Naya Saal, Nae Azam with Habib Oil Mills

“The one resolution I’ve made, and try always to keep, is this – to rise above the little things.” - John Burroughs
Web Desk
11:06 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
Naya Saal, Nae Azam with Habib Oil Mills
Share

  A new year brings with it fresh beginnings, new possibilities, new people to meet, new adventures to embark on, and new experiences to savor. Most importantly, it's time to make new memories. It is, however, also time to work toward a brighter future. New year resolutions are essential, whether for personal, professional, or societal reasons.

I once came across a quote and although I can’t recall who said it, the words were; “you are allowed to be both a masterpiece and a work in progress, simultaneously.” No one is perfect and that is the beauty of being human. We all make mistakes but being apologetic is what makes us supreme amongst all of God’s creations. As a result, Habib Oil Mills has provided us with a lovely new year resolution to work on. We are inspired to be more forgiving and seek true apologies in 2022 and beyond as their new TVC communicates the message, "Dil Say Mafi Mangain, Dil Say Maf Karain."

The tiniest grudges can sow the seeds for deeply entrenched resentments that can last for generations, whether in friendship or in a relationship. After everything the world has been through, we've been left wondering if it's all been worth it. Is it reasonable to carry this tremendous burden of animosity for a loved one when everything around us appears to be on edge? No, we are not convinced.

Make a New Year's resolution to Live Pure, Live More this year by using Habib Oil Mill's Super Habib Cooking Oil. These double refined, premium and pure cooking oils are high in critical vitamins and natural anti-oxidants, which can help you build a stronger immune system and a happier heart. So, go to the HOM webstore today and choose from a wide choice of perfect cooking oils to prepare a lavish meal.

More From This Category
Pakistan revises up 2020-21 economic growth rate ...
09:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Gold price jumps Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
10:22 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Pakistan ranked second on Economist normalcy ...
12:00 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
SBP digitises financing process
11:30 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
Pak Suzuki increases prices of all its passenger ...
11:37 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
Pakistan launches special policy for small and ...
08:43 PM | 19 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'This is an insult' – Nadia Khan breaks silence after Sharmila Faruqui files complaint ...
11:26 AM | 21 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr