At least 21 Pakistani judges contract Covid-19 as Omicron takes toll

ISLAMABAD – Around 21 judges including Islamabad High Court’s Justice Tariq Mehmood have tested positive for coronavirus as the Pakistan sees highest cases since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Reports in local media said the fifth wave of the novel virus has not spared even the members of the judiciary as over 20 judges tested positive.

Meanwhile, Justice Tariq Mehmood went into quarantine after his Covid test came back positive. The IHC has also canceled the cause list of his cases in court. 10 of the infected judges and 29 judicial staff belonged to District Kuchehri West Courts whereas other judges and judicial staff were from East Courts.

In the country’s second-largest metropolis Lahore, five judges of the session and civil courts including Additional Session Judge Mian Mudassar Umar, Additional Session Judge Samina Hayat, Judicial Magistrate Model Town Kuchehri Haris Munir, Civil Judge Anwar and Civil Judge Saba Qamar have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and they went to isolations at their residences.

Amid the devastating wave fueled by the Omicron variant, a disinfection spray has been carried out at the Islamabad High Court premises.

As of Friday, Pakistan has recorded more than 7,000 new COVID-19 infections for the first time on Friday as it battles a devastating fifth wave fueled by the more contagious variant.

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 7,678 new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours taking the country's total toll to 1,353,479.