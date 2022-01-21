Mian Soomro steps down, Saleem Ahmed appointed new chairman of Privatisation Commission
Premier Imran Khan has accepted the resignation of former caretaker PM
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Privatization, Mohammad Mian Soomro on Thursday resigned as chairman of the Privatization Commission.
Reports in local media said the federal authorities have appointed Saleem Ahmed as the new chairman of the board while Mian Soomro will continue to serve as Minister of Privatization.
Meanwhile, Establishment Division issued the notification for the appointment of the new chairman of the commission.
Saleem Ahmed, the newly-appointed Chairman has experience of more than 2 decades in the field. The globally recognized finance professional pioneered hedge fund, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking.
Before joining the Privatisation Commission, he was managing director at JP Morgan’s multi-billion-dollar hedge fund business, Highbridge Capital, where he managed a global investment portfolio.
He has also served in critical roles at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citi in Karachi, Hong Kong, London and New York and has structured Shariah-compliant financings for Pakistan’s critical infrastructure projects and restructured Pakistan’s sovereign debt.
