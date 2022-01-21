Mian Soomro steps down, Saleem Ahmed appointed new chairman of Privatisation Commission

Premier Imran Khan has accepted the resignation of former caretaker PM
Web Desk
12:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
Mian Soomro steps down, Saleem Ahmed appointed new chairman of Privatisation Commission
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Privatization, Mohammad Mian Soomro on Thursday resigned as chairman of the Privatization Commission.

Reports in local media said the federal authorities have appointed Saleem Ahmed as the new chairman of the board while Mian Soomro will continue to serve as Minister of Privatization.

Meanwhile, Establishment Division issued the notification for the appointment of the new chairman of the commission.

Saleem Ahmed, the newly-appointed Chairman has experience of more than 2 decades in the field. The globally recognized finance professional pioneered hedge fund, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking.

Before joining the Privatisation Commission, he was managing director at JP Morgan’s multi-billion-dollar hedge fund business, Highbridge Capital, where he managed a global investment portfolio.

IHC reinstates Dr Tariq Banuri as HEC chairman 07:06 PM | 18 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued orders to reinstate Dr Tariq Banuri as the chairman ...

He has also served in critical roles at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citi in Karachi, Hong Kong, London and New York and has structured Shariah-compliant financings for Pakistan’s critical infrastructure projects and restructured Pakistan’s sovereign debt.

More From This Category
Punjab Police’ Twitter account hacked, spam ...
01:19 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
At least 21 Pakistani judges contract Covid-19 as ...
11:51 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
Mortal remains of Pakistani man killed in UAE ...
10:46 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
Pakistan’s daily Covid cases pass 7000-mark for ...
09:22 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
PM Imran updates Bill Gates on Pakistan's fight ...
08:16 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
Pakistan revises up 2020-21 economic growth rate ...
09:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'This is an insult' – Nadia Khan breaks silence after Sharmila Faruqui files complaint ...
11:26 AM | 21 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr