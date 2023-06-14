Pakistani PM embarks on Azerbaijan visit today to boost trade ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is slated to visit Azerbaijan on a two-day official visit from today (Wednesday).

In a statement, Foreign Office said federal cabinet members will accompany the premier during the crucial visit as PM Sharif will engage in extensive discussions with President Ilham Aliyev on key areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, and energy.

The top leaders of Muslim nations will address regional and global issues of mutual concern and explore opportunities for cooperation in multilateral forums.

Frequent exchanges at the leadership level underscore the friendship between the two countries and contribute to enhanced multifaceted cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Islamabad and Baku share warm and friendly bilateral ties, the two sides hold historically maintained ties, and the relationship continued to strengthen over the years.