Pakistani PM embarks on Azerbaijan visit today to boost trade ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is slated to visit Azerbaijan on a two-day official visit from today (Wednesday).
In a statement, Foreign Office said federal cabinet members will accompany the premier during the crucial visit as PM Sharif will engage in extensive discussions with President Ilham Aliyev on key areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, and energy.
The top leaders of Muslim nations will address regional and global issues of mutual concern and explore opportunities for cooperation in multilateral forums.
Frequent exchanges at the leadership level underscore the friendship between the two countries and contribute to enhanced multifaceted cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.
Islamabad and Baku share warm and friendly bilateral ties, the two sides hold historically maintained ties, and the relationship continued to strengthen over the years.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 14, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|302.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.5
|84.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.8
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.16
|771.16
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.15
|40.55
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.17
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.48
|942.48
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.82
|177.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.35
|753.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.83
|79.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.51
|26.80
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.38
|317.80
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
