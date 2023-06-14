YouTuber Adil Raja arrested in London

LONDON – Adil Farooq Raja, a retired major of the Pakistan Army, has been arrested in the United Kingdom.

A report by ARY News said the contentious YouTuber has been detained by Scotland Yard from Luton. Raja has been summoned for questioning by the investigators for his alleged involvement in incitement to violence through YouTube and other platforms.

The former military man recently got his channel banned on video streaming platform for spreading misinformation.

Raja, a staunch supporter of ousted prime minister Imran Khan and a ruthless critic of Pakistan’s military establishment, was booked in several cases in Pakistan related to inciting Pakistanis to rebel against the state.

A war-wounded veteran with more than 19 years of diverse experience remained in limelight for his critical views. He has a keen eye for current affairs and international relations. Being a popular blogger, he appears on media as a geopolitical and defence analyst.

Pakistani court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him in case related to criminal intimidation and breach of trust.

In recent development, Adil Raja, Shaheen Sehbai, Haider Raza Mehdi, YouTuber and anchorperson Wajahat Saeed Khan have been booked in the case lodged under sections related to terrorism and sedition.

Raja was known for doing propaganda against state institutions under nefarious plans to create anarchy.

More to follow…