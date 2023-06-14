Sindh braces for heavy rains from today as Cyclone Biparjoy now 350km away from Pakistani coast

KARACHI – The tropical cyclone Biparjoy continues to move north and is set to make landfall near Pakistan and India tomorrow.
As of June 14, the distance of cyclone Biparjoy has further reduced to 350 kilometers and its distance from Thatha remains around 340 kilometers.
In a recent update, Met Office said the tropical cyclone has weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Category 3, and heavy rains are expected from today (Wednesday). Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Ormara, Tando Allah Yar, and Tando Mohammad Khan, are some high-risk areas, and coastal areas may receive 300 to 400 mm rain.
Meanwhile, many people living in coastal towns left their homes as the Pakistan army, navy, rangers, and local authorities started moving masses to shelters and relief camps.
The provincial government has released Rs80 million for the cyclone victims, which will be used to establish tent settlements, food, boat facility, and drainage.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 14, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|302.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.5
|84.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.8
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.16
|771.16
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.15
|40.55
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.17
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.48
|942.48
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.82
|177.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.35
|753.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.83
|79.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.51
|26.80
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.38
|317.80
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.