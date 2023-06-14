Search

Sindh braces for heavy rains from today as Cyclone Biparjoy now 350km away from Pakistani coast

Web Desk 09:44 AM | 14 Jun, 2023
Sindh braces for heavy rains from today as Cyclone Biparjoy now 350km away from Pakistani coast
Source: File Photo/PMD

KARACHI – The tropical cyclone Biparjoy continues to move north and is set to make landfall near Pakistan and India tomorrow.

As of June 14, the distance of cyclone Biparjoy has further reduced to 350 kilometers and its distance from Thatha remains around 340 kilometers.

In a recent update, Met Office said the tropical cyclone has weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Category 3, and heavy rains are expected from today (Wednesday). Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Ormara, Tando Allah Yar, and Tando Mohammad Khan, are some high-risk areas, and coastal areas may receive 300 to 400 mm rain.

Meanwhile, many people living in coastal towns left their homes as the Pakistan army, navy, rangers, and local authorities started moving masses to shelters and relief camps.

The provincial government has released Rs80 million for the cyclone victims, which will be used to establish tent settlements, food, boat facility, and drainage.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Here's everything about the name, speed and when will it hit Pakistan?

