Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,037 cases, 40 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 40 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,037 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,321 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 958,408.

Statistics 1 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,145

Positive Cases: 1037

Positivity % : 2.2%

Deaths : 40 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 1, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 836 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 904,320. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 31,767 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 2.2 percent.

At least 337,674 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 346,301 in Punjab 138,068 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,706 in Islamabad, 27,178 in Balochistan, 20,343 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,138 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

COVID-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Eidul ... 10:21 PM | 29 Jun, 2021 The Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination on Tuesday issued guidelines for Eidul ...

Moreover, 10,755 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,464 in Sindh, 4,320 in KP, 779 in Islamabad, 583 in Azad Kashmir, 309 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,145 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,590,230 since the first case was reported.