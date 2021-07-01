Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,037 cases, 40 deaths in last 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 40 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,037 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,321 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 958,408.
Statistics 1 Jul 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 1, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,145
Positive Cases: 1037
Positivity % : 2.2%
Deaths : 40
In the past 24 hours, as many as 836 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 904,320. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 31,767 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 2.2 percent.
At least 337,674 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 346,301 in Punjab 138,068 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,706 in Islamabad, 27,178 in Balochistan, 20,343 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,138 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
COVID-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Eidul ... 10:21 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
The Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination on Tuesday issued guidelines for Eidul ...
Moreover, 10,755 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,464 in Sindh, 4,320 in KP, 779 in Islamabad, 583 in Azad Kashmir, 309 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 46,145 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,590,230 since the first case was reported.
Pakistan to get 2.5 mn Moderna jabs from US 10:20 AM | 29 Jun, 2021
WASHINGTON – The United States announced to send 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan, White ...
- Parliamentary body to be briefed on Afghan peace, national security ...10:05 AM | 1 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:11 AM | 1 Jul, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,037 cases, 40 deaths in last 24 hours09:05 AM | 1 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 July 202108:41 AM | 1 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan Army inducts first batch of VT-4 main battle tanks11:41 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heera Mandi project goes on floors07:39 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan's Irfan Mehsood registers his 43rd Guinness World Record04:40 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
- Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's SOC Films bags two Emmy nominations04:14 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
- World must recognise Pakistan's consistent peace overtures: CJCSC Gen ...09:59 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks explanation from HBO management for censoring PM ...11:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021